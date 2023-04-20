Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Trading 3.6% Higher

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.05 and last traded at $116.88. Approximately 22,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 234,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 17.01%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at $754,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $2,614,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,826 shares of company stock worth $13,806,231. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,889,000 after buying an additional 160,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

