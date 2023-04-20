Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average is $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $231.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $75.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

