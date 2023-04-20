Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $217.04 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.11.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.