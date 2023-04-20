Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 601 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.79.

Shares of GS stock opened at $336.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.93. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.76 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

