Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,022 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,462,022,000 after buying an additional 1,241,290 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after buying an additional 622,878 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after buying an additional 998,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $238,833,000 after buying an additional 81,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after buying an additional 3,294,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HAL opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

