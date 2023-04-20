International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $126.32 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.54.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

