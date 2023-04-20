Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Short Interest Update

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 805,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,827 shares of company stock worth $13,226,937 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

ITCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

ITCI opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $63.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.