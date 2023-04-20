Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $317.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $305.00 to $317.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $298.57 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.27. The company has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

