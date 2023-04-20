Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.74.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $298.57 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.27.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $915,360,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $259,927,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

