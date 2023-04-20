Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $289.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $298.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.27. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems.

Featured Stories

