Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $250.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.27% from the stock’s current price.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.74.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $298.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.27.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.