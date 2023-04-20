Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Stock Holdings Decreased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $267.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.44. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $213.47 and a 52-week high of $283.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

