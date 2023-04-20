IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $256.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

IQVIA Stock Down 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV stock opened at $201.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $249.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

