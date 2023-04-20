iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 21,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 51,914 shares.The stock last traded at $155.79 and had previously closed at $155.75.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

