Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $3.64

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.56. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 26,008 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Itaú Corpbanca Increases Dividend

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 4.78%. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Corpbanca

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 265,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 176,076 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.