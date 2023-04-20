Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

