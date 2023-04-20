Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $20.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $21.40. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $20.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $22.81 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.91.

Shares of FANG opened at $143.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.55 and a 200-day moving average of $142.78. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $3,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.