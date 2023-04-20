Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boeing in a report issued on Sunday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $7.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

Shares of BA opened at $208.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a PE ratio of -25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 307.95 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Boeing by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Boeing by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

