Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Suncor Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.90. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.07.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$41.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$36.39 and a 52-week high of C$53.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

