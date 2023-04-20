Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades General Electric (NYSE:GE) to “Buy”

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $99.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3,301.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.82. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $99.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,662,000 after acquiring an additional 345,740 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after acquiring an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Electric by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,434,000 after buying an additional 1,065,856 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

