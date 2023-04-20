JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of JFrog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $20.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.46. JFrog has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 32.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,336,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,413,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,336,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,413,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,881. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

