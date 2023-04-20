JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.22. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $146.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

