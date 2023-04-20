JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $335.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ISRG. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.74.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $298.57 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.27. The firm has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,360,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,927,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.