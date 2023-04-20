Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $101.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

