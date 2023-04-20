KeyCorp Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $311.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $363.00 to $311.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.67% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.00.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $224.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 80.12%. The company had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,269,562,000 after purchasing an additional 351,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,817,000 after buying an additional 75,001 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after buying an additional 409,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $325,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.