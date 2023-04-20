KeyCorp Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $105.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

ORCL stock opened at $95.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.09. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $258.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

