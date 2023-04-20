Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

