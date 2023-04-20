Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.