Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $7.23

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $7.07. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 17,056 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Korea Electric Power Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26.

Institutional Trading of Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 48.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,618 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,736,000. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.