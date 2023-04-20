Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Lowered to $45.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

KHC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,561 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,477,000 after buying an additional 149,251 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

