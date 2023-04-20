Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens Sells 386 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $34,226.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $27,629.88.

On Monday, March 6th, Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80.

Lantheus Price Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $90.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 266.26 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

