LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Stock Price Up 4.7%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 5,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 313,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74.

LanzaTech Global Inc converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc, formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.

