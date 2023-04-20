Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LVS. Barclays lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

