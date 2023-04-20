Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

LVS opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

