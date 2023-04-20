LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $11.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.92.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
In other LegalZoom.com news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $188,731.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 543,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,447.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $188,731.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 543,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,447.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 38,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $327,479.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 516,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,912.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,551 in the last 90 days. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.82. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63.
LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
