Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,435,500 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 2,079,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,871.0 days.
Li Ning Stock Performance
Shares of LNNGF opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.92.
Li Ning Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Ning (LNNGF)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.