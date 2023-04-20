Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,435,500 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 2,079,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,871.0 days.

Li Ning Stock Performance

Shares of LNNGF opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

