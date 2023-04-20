Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.10.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 84.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

