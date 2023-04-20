Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down to $13.25

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $12.94. Liberty Energy shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 310,647 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 84.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

