Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Announces Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $495.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.64.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

