LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LTC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 585.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

LTC Properties stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 13.87, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $45.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.94%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.