Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $407.03 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $404.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Argus reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:LULU opened at $370.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.90 and its 200 day moving average is $325.52.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
