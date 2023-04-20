MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTSI. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.86. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.97.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $2,808,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,731,882.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $223,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $2,808,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,731,882.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,145 shares of company stock worth $9,407,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

