Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Magna Gold Price Performance
Shares of MGLQF stock opened at C$0.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. Magna Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$0.66.
About Magna Gold
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magna Gold (MGLQF)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Magna Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.