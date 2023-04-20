Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Magna Gold Price Performance

Shares of MGLQF stock opened at C$0.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. Magna Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$0.66.

Get Magna Gold alerts:

About Magna Gold

(Get Rating)

Read More

Magna Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco gold project, which consists of 21 contiguous concessions covering an area of 47,395 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Magna Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.