Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in March

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.8 days.
Major Drilling Group International Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MJDLF opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Major Drilling Group International has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Major Drilling Group International (MJDLF)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.