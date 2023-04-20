Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in March

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.8 days.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJDLF opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Major Drilling Group International has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

