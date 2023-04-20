Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) PT Lowered to GBX 260 at Credit Suisse Group

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 260 ($3.22) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNGPF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 321 ($3.97) to GBX 360 ($4.45) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Man Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Man Group Stock Performance

Shares of Man Group stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. Man Group has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $3.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80.

About Man Group

Man Group Plc operates as a holding company. It provides investment management services. The company was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

