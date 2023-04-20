Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $153.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.69.

NYSE MPC opened at $126.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

