Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 181,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 2,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MA opened at $372.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $359.69 and its 200 day moving average is $348.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.