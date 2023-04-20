MDA (TSE:MDA) PT Set at C$8.00 by Citigroup

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$8.00 target price by Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.

MDA Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MDA stock opened at C$6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$803.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.79. MDA has a twelve month low of C$5.59 and a twelve month high of C$9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17.

Get MDA alerts:

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C($0.94). MDA had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of C$442.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$591.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that MDA will post 0.2765411 EPS for the current year.

MDA Company Profile

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.