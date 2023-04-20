MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT Raised to C$29.00 at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

MEG Energy Price Performance

MEG Energy stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

