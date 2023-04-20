MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MEG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.33.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$23.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.64. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.91 and a 52-week high of C$24.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.90.

Insider Activity at MEG Energy

About MEG Energy

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total transaction of C$533,116.72. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.