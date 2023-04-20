Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $114.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $116.44. The firm has a market cap of $289.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

